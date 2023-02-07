A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in Lords Moor Lane in Strensall will be out of action form 11.30pm on Saturday (February 11) until 6am the next day.
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.
Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works periods and signs will be in place.
