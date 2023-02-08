The draft strategy, which envisages introducing changes over a ten-year period, is focused on five major challenges:

reaching net zero by 2030

strengthening the economy post covid

improving the health and wellbeing of residents

accommodating the growth set out in the Local Plan

addressing ‘existing shortcomings’ in transport

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “In a period of much change and rapid growth, we have an opportunity and responsibility to plan for how our transport networks will support the city's growth and response to climate change.”

Council deputy leader and transport boss Andy D’Agorne added: “The Local Transport Strategy is the starting point for work with residents and organisations across the city to implement changes.

“We can rise to the challenge of achieving zero net carbon by 2030, encourage more active travel and deliver a transport plan which sets out a range of measures to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.”

But Pete Kilbane, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour group on the council, said the draft vision was too little too late.

He said: “The Liberal Democrat/ Green-run council … has spent almost four years deciding how not to develop an up to date local transport plan.

“(This is) yet more words without action. Consultation is of course important, but they have had four years to enact a transport plan and this is as far they have got. And while they dither, the road network crumbles under the strain, harmful air pollution remains and the climate suffers”.