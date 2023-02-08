The new ’10-year vision for transport in York’ was published on Tuesday and will be considered by the council’s ruling executive next Tuesday. It is expected to trigger a major consultation which will ultimately lead to a detailed Local Transport Strategy.

But the authority itself admits the ‘vision’ document is lacking in substance. A spokesperson said: “At this stage the council is not setting out either schemes or policies in detail – that will come later, following the consultation.”

And York Civic Trust, which has been pressing the authority to come up with a proper transport strategy for some time, warned today York was running out of time if it was to hit its ambitious carbon-reduction targets by 2030.

Trust chief executive Andrew Morrison said the civic trust welcomed the latest consultation.

But he added: “We are concerned that, if the council waits until 2024 to publish its Local Transport Plan, there will be no chance of achieving the targeted 71 per cent reduction by 2030.

“It is important that all organisations in the city agree urgently on the steps which York must take.”

While frustratingly lacking in detail, the draft ‘vision’ published yesterday does give some indication of the way the authority is thinking.

An annexe to the document sets out ‘potential interventions’ under a series of headings including ‘reduce car use’, ‘alternatives to car’, ‘behaviour change’ and reduce emissions’.

There is no commitment yet to any of these ‘potential interventions’, but they include:

Reduce Car Use : Improved broadband, to reduce the need for people to travel to work; better local shopping centres, so people can do more of their shopping locally rather than needing to drive into town; and lift sharing schemes

: Improved broadband, to reduce the need for people to travel to work; better local shopping centres, so people can do more of their shopping locally rather than needing to drive into town; and lift sharing schemes Alternatives to car : improved bus priority lanes for faster, more reliable bus journeys; improved cycle routes; a rapid-transit bus system combined with improvements to Park&Ride; and a ‘road freight strategy’ to reduce trips by large vehicles into central York

: improved bus priority lanes for faster, more reliable bus journeys; improved cycle routes; a rapid-transit bus system combined with improvements to Park&Ride; and a ‘road freight strategy’ to reduce trips by large vehicles into central York Strategic links : improvements to the A1237 outer ring road and (with the support of National Highways) to the A64; and delivering Haxby rail station

: improvements to the A1237 outer ring road and (with the support of National Highways) to the A64; and delivering Haxby rail station Behaviour change : Encouraging workplaces, schools and other organisations to develop ‘travel plans’ to encourage transport other than by car; ‘Park and ride/ stride’ car sharing schemes and ‘bike to work’ incentives; and car scrappage schemes which would allow locals to swap their cars for green transport discounts

: Encouraging workplaces, schools and other organisations to develop ‘travel plans’ to encourage transport other than by car; ‘Park and ride/ stride’ car sharing schemes and ‘bike to work’ incentives; and car scrappage schemes which would allow locals to swap their cars for green transport discounts Reduce emissions : Encourage adoption of electric vehicles

: Encourage adoption of electric vehicles New technology: Improved urban traffic control and e-bike and e-scooter schemes.

The council says it would aim to target such interventions where they are most needed: in the city centre; in and around York Hospital and the universities; and at the Monks Cross, Clifton Moor and Fulford Designer Outlet retail parks.

The authority’s Executive, which meets next Tuesday, will be asked to approve a city-wide engagement programme to discuss the vision, with the first stage beginning later this month and a series of webinars taking place throughout the year.

You can read more about the council's transport vision at item 4 on next week's Executive agenda here