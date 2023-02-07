A start was made last month on part of the Middletons Hotel in Skeldergate, aiming for completion by Easter.

The Grade II-listed Lady Anne building will see an upgrade to its 18 bedrooms and bathrooms, plus public spaces, with new furniture, better glazed windows and insulation, plus air-con and smart TVs.

The changes to the building, erected in 1829 as Anne Middletons Hospital, aim to better reflect its Georgian heritage.

Hotel and pub company Daniel Thwaites Ltd gained planning approval for the work in November, as the Press recently reported.

Middleton’s manager Adam Wardale says everything is going to plan with the renovations.

The rooms of the Lady Anne building have been cleared and around 250 pieces of furniture, including tables and chairs, have been given to St Leonard’s Hospice, which he hopes will raise several thousand for the charity.

Adam explained: “We have stripped everything out to get the rooms ready for the wiring and the air conditioning.

“Just the one building is affected. Because we are spread across six Grade II-listed buildings we haven’t had to close. The other bedrooms and public areas are not affected,” he added.