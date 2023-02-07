Nathan Thomas McCracken, 29, who had already served a six-month prison sentence for paedophile online offences and 16 months for sexually assaulting a walker is now serving an extended sentence totalling six years and seven months for sexually assaulting a horse rider.

The Norton sex offender has also been subject to a sexual harm prevention order since his first offence and it was changed to protect women on their own after he attacked the walker.

Speaking about his latest sentence, Det Con Philip Freebrey of Scarborough CID said: “McCracken acted in a predatory manner, driving past the victim and assessing the fact that she was alone in a isolated location, before going back to assault her. His pleas to her to not report the incident shows he knew exactly what he was doing.

“He showed no remorse for the incident, pleading not guilty throughout the investigation until unquestionable forensic evidence came to light.

"He also showed an utter contempt for the sexual harm prevention order which was already in place, failing to adhere to the conditions and informing police of having a laptop and using an alias.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and making a report after a terrifying event. Thanks to her, McCracken is now behind bars. I also hope that this sentence gives some reassurance to other survivors of sexual assault to come forward and make a report.

"We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and you will be believed and treated with respect. Please also be assured that we will take every possible step to ensure those who commit these sickening offences are brought to justice.”