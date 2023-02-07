Ian Holmes has received planning approval to erect the homes at 6 Compton Street, to the west of Clifton, on the derelict site of a former building.

A report by council planners noted the site had previously received approval for four units, but this was not implemented.

Now, an amended plan for three units has been approved, following changes to address concerns over conservation, highways and drainage.

Public notification of the scheme delivered three letters of support welcoming use of the long derelict site, with one letter against, citing privacy concerns and the homes potentially being used for short-term/ Air BnB use.

Council planners confirmed the mews development at the north western edge of the Clifton Conservation area, would not materially harm the character of the area, or harm the residential amenity of its occupiers or neighbours. Amendments also made satisfactory provision for vehicle and cycle parking. Therefore, the scheme was acceptable in planning terms and approval is recommended.