A Mr C Stubbs sought to build the one-bed flats after demolishing the existing commercial units, which previously contained 764 taxis.

A report by council planning staff noted opposition from Huntington Parish Council saying the scheme lacked privacy, was of cramped design and layout and the site was unsuited for development.

A further objector said the scheme lacked amenity, was over development, out of character and lacked enough parking.

Council planners similarly agreed, saying they had six reasons to refuse the application.

They noted the loss of employment land it would bring, with the application not reporting on the impact of this.

The scheme’s layout and design would harm the character and appearance of the area.

There was not enough cycle shelter, which would fuel car use and worsen parking problems in the area, they continued.

The proposal offered poor amenity for its residents and would overshadow nearby properties, harming their amenity.

Furthermore, not enough information had been provided in the planning application to determine the impact of the development on bats, planners also concluded.