Emily Fitch-Deeley and Andy Deeley, the team behind Fitch Brew Co, set up their business in Easingwold making a range of cold-brew coffees and teas in cans back in 2017.

But now in an emotional message Andy has said it's time to call it a day.

He said: "It is with great sadness that the Fitch Brew Co Ltd journey has come to an end.

"What we achieved by being one of the first to market in the cold brew space here in the UK, getting listings all over the world, and trying to continually innovate and do things in a different way, was something we will never forget.

"Forging our craft from a basic concept idea to seeing products on shelves across the world is really a crazy proud experience. Taking a product from concept to shelf cannot be underestimated how difficult it is, especially on a continually limited budget.

"As anyone who knows me will know, it wasn't for a want of trying where things have ended up. The external challenges over the last year to name a few, brexit, covid, supply chain problems, ingredient and production costs going through the roof, simply became unmanageable and unsustainable.

"Unfortunately, we can no longer continue.

"Over the last year in particular the emotional, physical, and mental stress of trying to continue to grow the business in the current environment was just beyond something I could have ever imagined. It really took its toll on me personally that close friends and family could see.

"A big thank you personally to all the great people I have met along the way, from suppliers, customers, partners, and all those that backed us - I won't forget this. I'm just sorry it hasn't worked out.

"The brands FITCH and Here&Now I hope may appear once again in the future but for now, it is goodbye."

In cold brewing, heat is replaced with an extended chilled temperature brewing period.

Once the purified water has been chilled to the required temperature within the large fermentation vessel, the coffee grounds or loose tea leaves are added and left to steep for 16 hours.

All of the products were produced in-house, at Fitch's Yorkshire brewery at Easingwold.

Fitch used single-origin coffee beans and loose-leaf tea, which are ethically sourced.