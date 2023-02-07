The couple were looking round the loft of their home in Keighley, which was previously owned by Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca in Star Wars.

They found that he had left behind items from his days on set.

Peter Mayhew played Chewbacca in Star Wars (Image: Matt Crossick/PA wire)

Mr Mayhew died at the age of 74 in 2019 – and starred in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Revenge Of The Sith (2005), and The Force Awakens (2015).

The items included shooting schedules and a collection of call sheet memos from the first Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back.

Peter Mayhew's guest card from Motor City Comic Con held in Novi, Michigan (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

There were also signed photographs, a scrapbook, and more.

After making the discovery the couple contacted Ryedale Auctioneers, based in Kirkbymoorside.

READ MORE: Malton bar and restaurant to reopen under new management

Chris Depport, one of the firm’s auctioneers and valuers, said the office received a call from a lady in Keighley who "had some Star Wars items".

A memo to the original cast of Star Wars (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

“I am a bit of a Star Wars geek,” he said.

“I knew straight away it was Chewie’s.”

Chris visited the property on the outskirts of Keighley, and the items were laid out for him to inspect.

“As soon as I looked at it I knew these were original items," he said.

“As an auctioneer this is what you look for.”

A fact sheet from the Star Wars sequel (Image: Ryedale auctioneers)

Chris explained how the items were rare, as they are from a time before Star Wars was a “cultural phenomenon”.

The reason for the belongings remaining in the property is a “mystery” he said.

Over a cup of tea, Chris said the couple spoke of how they were not aware of Mr Mayhew’s role in Star Wars when they bought the house from him.

READ MORE: 'Radical reform’ needed to fix North Yorkshire dental treatment, says council boss

The pair detailed how the actor, who was 7 foot 3 inches, would come to the door and have to bend down to walk inside.

“He was so gentle and kind,” they said.

An old picture of Peter Mayhew (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

When entertaining friends and guests, the couple told Chris they would show the items but were unaware of their significant history or legitimacy.

Chris was unable to put a price on how much the items would fetch at auction but expected that they would more than exceed the estimate price of £100-£150.

The items are set to generate “excitement from all over the world” (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

He added that they are certain to generate “excitement from all over the world”, with buyers from as far as California expected to be interested.

READ NEXT: Scarborough Council set to accept £700k funding to acquire housing for refugees

When asked who would be most interested in the items, Chris answered: “(We are) going to have Star Wars fans and also movie collector fans."

The items are to go under the hammer on February 17 and 18.