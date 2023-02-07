HR software company Ciphr examined 50 major cities and York ranks third.

The survey compared employment data such as average earnings, recent salary growth, employment rate changes, unemployment rate, number of job listings, and the number of businesses.

It also considered housing affordability, and life satisfaction and happiness scores – reflecting the city’s cost of living and the local population’s general level of wellbeing – also helped determine the result.

Milton Keynes and Oxford took the top two spots, ahead of York in third place.

York scored well across multiple criteria – it has a low unemployment rate of 2.2% (the UK average is 3.7%) and a high number of job listings on Indeed, with around 229 postings per 10,000 working-age people (the UK average is 183 per 10,000).

Based on Ciphr’s study, the top 10 UK cities for job opportunities are:

Milton Keynes Oxford York St Albans Norwich Cambridge Colchester Aberdeen Bristol Coventry

The full results are available at https://www.ciphr.com/best-uk-cities-for-job-opportunities-2023.