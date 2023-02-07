York has among the best job opportunities for its residents, according to a survey.
HR software company Ciphr examined 50 major cities and York ranks third.
The survey compared employment data such as average earnings, recent salary growth, employment rate changes, unemployment rate, number of job listings, and the number of businesses.
It also considered housing affordability, and life satisfaction and happiness scores – reflecting the city’s cost of living and the local population’s general level of wellbeing – also helped determine the result.
Milton Keynes and Oxford took the top two spots, ahead of York in third place.
York scored well across multiple criteria – it has a low unemployment rate of 2.2% (the UK average is 3.7%) and a high number of job listings on Indeed, with around 229 postings per 10,000 working-age people (the UK average is 183 per 10,000).
Based on Ciphr’s study, the top 10 UK cities for job opportunities are:
- Milton Keynes
- Oxford
- York
- St Albans
- Norwich
- Cambridge
- Colchester
- Aberdeen
- Bristol
- Coventry
The full results are available at https://www.ciphr.com/best-uk-cities-for-job-opportunities-2023.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here