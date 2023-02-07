IF you need evidence that spring is on the way, look no further than this gorgeous image by Keith Blanshard which shows yellow catkins hanging from a tree against a perfect blue sky.
Keith is a member of The Press Camera Club, which has more than 2,500 members.
Other members have been out and about in recent days - sharing their images of nature as spring prepares to awaken.
Thanks to Kevin Atmore, Dave Greenwood, Anne Howard Webb, Mark Pollitt, Brian Hughes, Sue Gabbatiss, Christine Hainsworth, Barbara Smith and Annie Greenhouse for their contributions.
