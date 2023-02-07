York St John University has been awarded Gold in the Hedgehog Friendly Campus scheme.

The scheme is run by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, to help halt their decline.

York St John University became part of it in 2019, earning Silver status in February 2022.

It followed staff and volunteers surveying hedgehog numbers at Lord Mayor’s Walk and at the York St John University Sports Park.

They also built hedgehog houses, set up feed stations and water bowls, maintained bush piles for shelter, established wildflower meadows, cut harmful pesticides and organised litter picks.

Julia Dyman, Energy and Environmental Projects Officer, says the efforts are helping support hedgehogs in the area, adding their populations in urban areas seems to be increasing, possibility due to conservation efforts.

Chey Salisbury, Groundskeeper, says their work is paying off, with evidence of hedgehogs at both Lord Mayor’s Walk and the Sports Park.

York St John plans further work to help hedgehogs. It is also staging a public lecture on such work on Wednesday February 15 at the De Grey Lecture Theatre, bookable via Eventbrite .

The University of York also won a gold award for its hedgehog friendly campus last year.