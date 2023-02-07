The event on Sunday August 6- the same day as the York 10K- is open to anyone aged 3 years plus.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Martin House, which provides hospice care for children and young people from Clifford.

The Mini 1.6Km course is open to children aged between 3 – 8 and the Junior 2.5Km course caters for children aged between 9 – 15, both welcoming all abilities to wheel, walk, jog and run, organisers will work to make the event accessible to all abilities.

The Arena Group York Mini & Junior events will start and finish at the Knavesmire. The Junior event kicking off at 11.45am and the Mini will follow shortly after at 12.00pm.

The Arena Group York Mini and Junior events also see’s Arena Group returning as title sponsor of this year’s event. The sponsorship forms a vital part of Arena Group’s wider aims to support key community-based initiatives.

As part of its sponsorship of the events, Arena Group is looking to increase participation by offering 150 free entries to local schools in York, and is encouraging schools to get in contact with Run For All directly to redeem these entries.

As one of the highlights in the region’s sporting calendar, thousands of runners of all ages and abilities are set to also be taking part in the York 10K taking place on the same day.

Runners are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities; the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, York Mind, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, Saint Catherine’s and RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch.

Gary Putson, Managing Director at Arena Group said, “We are delighted to be supporting the York Mini & Junior events and we remain immensely proud of our long association with the Run for All team and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal. The event is a great way to encourage anyone, regardless of ability or background, to get out and be active and for many there’s the added incentive of supporting a cause close to their hearts.”

Kayleigh Dowson, Partnership’s Manager at Run For All, added: “With the York 10K taking place on the same day it will be a fantastic opportunity for adults taking part to make it a family day of fun.”

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the Arena Group York Mini and Junior events forms part of the Run For All Mini and Junior series, which includes events in Leeds, Bury, Sheffield and Lincoln.

For more information and to enter, potential participants can go to www.runforall.com