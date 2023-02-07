A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers are at the scene of a crash in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Road closures are in place on Rowden Lane and the Killinghall roundabout near to Chain Bar Lane and Skipton Road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and look for alternative routes."

Rowden Lane near the junction with Skipton Road in Harrogate (Image: Google Street View)