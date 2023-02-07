The council has reviewed their 'Resettlement Pathway', which supports rough sleepers and single homeless people through hostels, shared housing and into settled tenancies.

The review, which involved input from participants who have had lived experience of homelessness, is to extend the council's support to further prevent the revolving door which can still see some people move from street sleeping into hostels and shared houses but then end up back on the street.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: "The first stage of this review has shown that an intensive, first point of contact delivers better outcomes.

"By offering open-ended, tailored and intensive support at their first encounter with single homeless people on the streets, the street navigators have led many rough sleepers to engage with services, successfully keep their accommodation and break the cycle of recurrent homelessness.

"Moving into a home with consistent and effective wraparound support and maintaining that home as a lasting, safe space improves life expectancy, independence and a higher quality of life."

The services already offered by the council support people who often have complex needs, and unsettled and risk-filled lives, such as substance misues and mental health problems, and have been in and out of homelessness for years.

The Housing Navigator programme is based on early intervention and provides longer term and persistent support that is tailored to individual needs.

It has shown to be effective with people who are unwilling or unable to engage.

The programme will enable people with complex needs into more permanent accommodation, to work with landlords, and to co-ordinate support packages to increase the chances of success.

The second phase of the review will focus on the contracts that deliver hostels, shared houses and other supported accommodation in 2023.