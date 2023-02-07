Plans to convert Thomas’s Bar at 3 Museum Street have now been withdrawn as its operators announce cost-saving measures.

Last Spring, Stonegate, which has 4,500 sites across the company, sought to change the 18th Century hostelry into a Be At One Cocktail Bar.

Three separate planning applications were submitted to City of York Council to convert the Grade II-listed building, with internal and external alterations including new doors, toilet facilities, fixtures and fittings, plus new signage.

Stonegate told the council the scheme, including new signage, was ‘essential’ to attract custom to keep the building in use.

At the time, they warned: “If additional custom cannot be attracted to the site, there is a risk that the operators may consider shutting the property. The closure of this public house would have a far more detrimental impact upon the special historic significance, interest, character and appearance of these listed premises, the settings of the neighbouring heritage assets and the wider conservation area than the proposed replacement signage scheme.”

When the venue closed last March, the former management posted on Facebook: “The building will soon be undergoing refurbishment and having a major rebrand and will reopen some time this year with new management.”

However, Stonegate eaerlier this month withdrew its applications.

A spokesperson from Thomas’ told the Press: “Following a strategic review of the site at Thomas’ we have decided to retain it as a lease and tenanted venue and are currently recruiting for a new tenant. We look forward to welcoming a new tenant to Thomas’ soon. Please follow our social media for news and updates.”

The move comes as Stonegate last week announced plans to sell off around a thousand of its pubs to reduce its debts.

Owners TDR Capital, which bought Stonegate for £1.3bn before the pandemic, hopes to raise £800m from the sale.

Stonegate has yet to reveal which pubs will be affected.

Ian Payne, Stonegate’s chairman, said in an interview: “The biggest concern is energy.

“We know what we’re going to pay in February and March. But we still don’t know what we’re going to pay beyond that.”

According to its website, Stonegate operates 14 pubs across York.

They include the Tank & Paddle, Slug and Lettuce, Yates, Popworld, The Nags Head, Golden Fleece, the Old Bank, The Punch Bowl, The Walnut Tree, Charles XII and The Beagle.

Thomas’s Bar, which branded itself as “One of York City Centres Oldest and Quirkiest Pubs,” has faced some changes and over the years. For a couple of years it operated as a Mojito Mexican restaurant before returning as a pub in 2012.

In 2020, it also rebranded as Three Museum Street, with plans to turn it into a cocktail bar called the Pigs Club.