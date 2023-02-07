The incident happened on Monday January 30 in the A658 Harrogate Road, near to Weeton railway station and Pool Bridge, between 5.50pm and 6.15pm.

It involved a van and a bicycle which collided near to Riffa Business Park, resulting in serious injury to the cyclist, police officers have confirmed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant dashcam of the collision or the van or bike involved, is asked to contact TC174 David Minto of North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group.

"Please either dial 101, or email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number NYP-30012023-0380."