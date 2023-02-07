The fundraising quiz for York Hospital Radio led by Alan Dedicoat, held last week at Acomb Conservative Club, raised £950 for the organisation.

The radio station is a registered charity, staffed entirely by volunteers - and needs to raise around £8,000 a year to provide radio shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for listeners in the York Hospital and online.

York Hospital Radio chairman, Ian Clennan, said : "Thank you to everybody who came on the night - and of course special thanks to Alan Dedicoat for coming up from London on the day of a train strike to deliver the quiz for us.

"The radio station will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024 - and we have big plans to mark the occasion. It's great to know that we have support from so many people at events like this.

"It was a night of great fun and good quizzing and we look forward to more quiz nights in the future."

Listeners can also download the free York Hospital Radio app from their app store, or listen on a smart speaker.