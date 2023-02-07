The mural on Ebor Ward at Foss Park Hospital in the city was painted as part of the Converge Arts Strategy, with ideas for the design put forward during hospital community sessions.

Art and design development manager, Griselda Goldsbrough, said: “We had an absolutely ace day painting. It was all about singing and happiness and chatting about our seaside experiences.

"Patients and staff got involved, and we had music to dance to as we painted the waves. This is a mural filled with things to make you feel calm and happy – and a rainbow for hope as well.”

The mural has been painted at Foss Park Hospital in York (Image: UGC)

Foss Park has been working with York-based arts organisation Converge since 2021 to create rolling creative arts exhibitions in the main reception area – as well as artwork around the wards.

Converge also holds courses for adults who use mental health services – usually hosted by York St John University – and taught by people with expertise or lived experience of mental ill health.

Dr Liz Herring, North Yorkshire and York adult mental health general manager at the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is a true pleasure to be in partnership with Converge.

“The continued scale of the artwork at Foss Park - and its achievement to connect with our patients, is just amazing.

“Our work with Converge is not only making our hospital brighter and more welcoming, but there is a significant benefit to the well-being of our patients and staff as well.”

It has been painted to bring 'calm and charm' to the hospital for patients and staff (Image: UGC)

The latest mural at Ebor Ward follows on from an artwork created on Minster Ward just before Christmas, which was painted as part of the Foss Park Creative project.

The Minster mural was inspired by what patients see as reflecting their ideas of sanctuary and forms part of a wider exhibition on the same theme at the hospital.

Lucy Coleman, Converge Foss Park arts and music coordinator, said: “It was based on ideas from patients and the artwork was created by patients, staff and volunteers.

🎵 Oh we do like to be beside the seaside 🎶 A calming beach scene is the latest arty addition to Foss Park Hospital in #York. 🌈 The Ebor Ward mural is part of @ConvergeYork project. “We had an ace day painting. It was all about singing and happiness,” said @GGoldsbrough. 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/5YAy4E43LW — Tees, Esk & Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (@TEWV) February 5, 2023

“It is important that we all work together. By bringing the arts into the hospital, it helps bring in a bit of the outside – and allows people to express themselves in different ways.

“In some ways art can help change the landscape of the hospital, make it a little less clinical, which makes it more comfortable, I think. Everyone had a great time making the mural.”