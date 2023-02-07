If Cllr D’Agorne is serious about reducing congestion I suggest he sends teams out to monitor the flow of traffic at junctions with traffic lights.
Too often the flow of traffic is stopped when a red light is shown but there is no traffic flowing in other directions. Traffic is also stopped to let pedestrians and cyclists have right of way - when there are no cyclists or pedestrians at the location.
In several locations we have filter arrows that let only two or three cars through. This only encourages motorists to go through at red.
AP Cox, Heath Close, Holgate
