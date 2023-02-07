Members of Whitby Krampus Run presented a cheque for £1,728 raised at the 2022 Krampus Ball to Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

To date, there have been three Krampus Run events starting in 2019, which have now raised a total of £6,554 for the hospice.

Event organiser, Laurence Mitchell, said: “A big thank you goes to Justin Bray and his staff at The Met Lounge and Ballroom for hosting this successful and popular event.

“We are grateful for the support of so many wonderful performers and bands, in addition to a wide range of acts. All involved have contributed to the event for expenses only as all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly to the charity."

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said the team are "truly grateful" to receive the donation.

This year’s Krampus Ball will be held on Saturday December 2 with acts and ticket sales to be announced later in the year.