I read with interest Cllr Andy D’Agorne’s piece, ‘Radical cuts to our daily carbon emissions essential’ (The Press, February 4).
The deployment of buses, an important part of the formula, is forecast to increase, which seems the reverse of the current trend in York where buses and routes are under threat. One problem is that too many buses are underused and routes not sufficiently travelled. ‘Use it or lose it’ springs to mind.
Persuading more people to use public transport to access York city centre or areas like Vangarde or the designer outlet is a huge challenge. Is a drop in passenger numbers part of the ‘post-Covid’ legacy? Do many senior citizens simply not relish the idea of heading into York? If so, why?
Cllr D’Agorne will have to get his skates on if buses, which seem to be on the decline here, are to play a significant role in the future plan.
Let’s hope a plan emerges from the draft strategy sooner rather than later, and is as fundamental and radical as necessary. York has led the way in some respects, such as electric buses, and could set a good example in other way,s too.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
