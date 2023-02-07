As The Press reported earlier today, 72-year-old Euginia Cockroft was reported missing in the Harrogate area and was believed to be driving around in a white VW Polo reg-number YA65 LBL.

Originally from Spain, Eugenia had been missing from home since 7.30pm on Monday (February 6).

But a North Yorkshire Police spokesman has now said: "Great news, the 72-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Harrogate area last night has been found.

"She was spotted at 4.40am walking along the A168 at Boroughbridge by a North Yorkshire County Council highways staff member who had seen our appeal on Facebook.

"Other than being cold and tired, she is thankfully safe.

"Many thanks to everyone who shared the missing person appeal and special thanks go to the hero highway man who helped to bring her to safety."