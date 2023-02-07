We are seeing applications for huge new solar farms across the country, including at Hessay and an even bigger scheme planned near Selby.
This you may think is wonderful for increasing green energy generation. But not when you realise the same amount of energy from these massive solar arrays can be generated by a few off-shore wind turbines.
The same energy produced by the 70-hectare site at Hessay could be produced by just two off-shore wind turbines, and in the UK the wind blows far more often and for far longer than the sun shines. Wind generation is far more efficient than solar.
By all means put solar panels on roofs. But these applications are to put the panels on vast areas of prime growing land, surrounding villages with these sterile areas.
Evidence shows that wildlife and insects are discouraged, and we don’t know the impact on our health. Giving up good quality farmland, which we need for growing crops, is a nonsense and should be halted immediately.
David Smith, Copmanthorpe
