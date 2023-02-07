FIREFIGHTERS have been called into a fire at a block of flats in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called to Lindsay Avenue in Acomb at 6.22pm this morning (February 7).
A service spokesman said: "Acomb crews attended a fire in a wheelie bin storage area of some flats.
"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate. Crews used a hose reel to put the fire out."
