FIREFIGHTERS have been called into a fire at a block of flats in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called to Lindsay Avenue in Acomb at 6.22pm this morning (February 7).

A service spokesman said: "Acomb crews attended a fire in a wheelie bin storage area of some flats.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate. Crews used a hose reel to put the fire out."