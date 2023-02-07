Jevgenijs Radionovs, 30, of Carter Street, Goole, appeared at Hull Crown Court last week and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Radionovs entered the kitchen of a shared house on Friday, September 23 2022 and saw his wife talking to another male occupant, who was topless. Radionovs complained and an altercation ensued, before Radionovs picked up a knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed the other man twice.

The man tried to leave but Radionovs pursued him and stabbed him a further two times.

Officer in the case, DC Michael Thompson, said: “Radionovs completely overreacted to the situation and caused lasting damage to his victim, physically and mentally.

“I am pleased with the sentence. It will give Radionovs plenty of time to reflect on his decision to pick up and use a knife. I hope this acts as a warning to others about the dangers and consequences of carrying or using weapons.

“The use of weapons, including knives, has serious consequences for all parties and this behaviour will not be tolerated in our area.”

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: “The initial confrontation was not of your making. After that, you overreacted to the level of threat that was being offered.”