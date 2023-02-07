Euginia Cockroft, Harrogate area who is believed to be driving around in a white VW Polo reg-number YA65 LBL.

Originally from Spain, Eugenia has been missing from home since 7.30pm on Monday (February 6).

A police spokesman said: "Concerns are growing for her safety as she is without her medication and she is thought to be driving the car in a slow and erratic manner including using the indicators and hazard warning lights incorrectly.

"The car was last sighted near to the BP garage at Pannal near Harrogate, and is possibly being driven around the Stockeld Park area towards Wetherby.

"We haven’t yet got a recent photograph of Euginia, but she is described as having grey shoulder-length hair tied up with clips, and she is thought to be wearing a white anorak, black trousers and glittery shoes.

"If you have seen either the white VW Polo or a woman matching Euginia’s description, please call North Yorkshire Police via 999 for immediate sighting or on 101, option 1 if you have important information to help the missing person appeal.

"Please quote reference NYP-06022023-0430 when providing details."