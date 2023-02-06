The prestigious event, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ryedale District Council, took place at Pickering Memorial Hall.

Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton was the star guest on a night of celebration.

The 20-year-old won gold in the 200m medley SM6 and 100m breaststroke SB6 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. She followed that up with a memorable triumph at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, storming to top spot in the 100m breaststroke SB6.

Maisie gave an inspirational talk about her career and achievements as part of the evening.

The winners were:

• Coach of the Year – Nick Drew – set up Old Malton’s under-13s girls’ football team

• Service to Sport Award – Rebecca Bowsher – Kirkbymoorside Football Club welfare officer

• Inclusive Sport Award – Hawkes Health – offer a variety of sporting activities to all children

• Junior Sports Person of the Year – Thea Camacho – has been selected by North Yorkshire Netball, North Yorkshire Hockey and Yorkshire Girls cricket

• Sports Team of the Year – Pickering Hockey Club – achievements included promotion from YNE Moor & Dale Women’s Division One

• Sports Person of the Year – Geoff Wynn – placed 21st at World Triathlon Age-Group Championships and sixth at World Duathlon Championships

• Strongest Community Engagement – Ollie Varey – charity fundraiser via online workouts and marathon running

• The Everyone Active Outstanding Achievement Award – Ryan Swain – A key figure in the rebuilding of Malton Skate Park, Ryan is also a charity fundraiser who regularly speaks about mental health

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who came along to celebrate the sporting success of people of all ages in the Ryedale District.

“There have been some outstanding sporting achievements over the past year and it was great to recognise them at this community event.

“Maisie gave a fantastic speech about her career and was a real inspiration to everyone who attended. We would like to thank her for being part of a special night and wish her luck for all her competitions this year.”

Rob Harper, Acting Programme Director for Place and Resources, said: “A big congratulations to everyone who received an award at the Ryedale District Sports Awards and thank you to those who took the time to cast their votes and helped to highlight the sporting talent that we have here in Ryedale.”

Everyone Active runs Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre, Ryedale Sports Centre and Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre in partnership with Ryedale District Council.

Maisie is an Elite athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which aims to give talented athletes much-needed support to help them achieve their potential.

Sporting Champions provides more than 1,000 up-and-coming athletes with free access to more than 220 leisure facilities across the country.