North Yorkshire Police say they were called by the ambulance service at around 11.17am today (February 6) after a woman suffered stab wounds during a domestic incident at an address in Strensall near York.

The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment where she currently remains.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police also received a number of calls from members of the public who saw the boy in York Road, Strensall, following the incident, including an off-duty nurse who provided first aid for an injury to his hand.

A spoksman said: "Our thanks go to the nurse and to those members of the public who called in with information.

"Anyone else who believes they saw the boy in Strensall between 11.15am and 11.30am on February 6, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 137 of February 6."

Police remain at the scene of the incident at this time.