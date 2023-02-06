Claude Monet’s 1899 masterpiece The Water-Lily Pond will be going on display in York Art Gallery from May next year as part of a programme to loan some of the National Gallery’s finest paintings to regional art galleries.

In total, 12 pantings are being loaned out to 12 galleries around the country from May 10 next year under the National Treasures programme to celebrate the National Gallery’s 200th anniversary.

York Art Gallery senior curator Morgan Feely said he was thrilled that York had been chosen to take part in the programme.

“We are delighted to be part of the National Gallery's National Treasures loan project and thrilled that York Art Gallery will be hosting an iconic painting by Claude Monet,” he said.

“The Water-Lily Pond (1899) is an instantly recognisable masterpiece by one of art history's greatest figures.

Claude Monet's The Water-Lily Pond (Image: The National Gallery)

“Our gallery backs on to the beautiful York Museum Gardens. This loan will provide us with a fantastic opportunity to develop a programme of activity around the display which encompasses both the gallery and the gardens.

“Just as Monet took enormous pleasure in creating and painting his garden, we're keen to encourage everyone to enjoy both spaces as a site for creative inspiration and wellbeing."

Each of the regional galleries participating in the National Treasures programme will get a single masterpiece on loan – together with a curator’s package involving interpretation and community engagement.

The idea, the National Gallery says, is that ‘for the duration of the displays, 35 million people - more than half the UK population - will be within an hour’s journey of a National Gallery masterpiece.’