Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe and North Yorkshire Police chief constable Lisa Winward made the announcement as they revealed they would ask residents to pay 4.99 per cent extra council tax for the service, despite leaving more than 120 posts vacant.

A meeting of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel was told the review could lead to an increase in uniformed officers attending incidents such as burglaries.

Mrs Metcalfe told the panel of North Yorkshire and York councillors that inflation was set to present a challenge to the force’s finances, so an operational and organisational review was planned for the first time in eight years.

Zoe Metcalfe

She said the review would aim to deliver the best possible frontline and visible policing services, while a pause on the recruitment of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) would create the opportunity to “redesign neighbourhood policing”.

However, the commissioner added she would be expecting the chief constable to “grip the force’s finances tightly”.

Two members of the panel highlighted that the force would be asking the average band D householder to pay £14.03 extra “when they will actually be getting less in terms of 50 less PCSOs and 74 less staff”.

The band D £295.08 demand will mean an average rise of more than £90 in the amount residents are obliged to pay North Yorkshire Police to cover the cost of the police service.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said there had been a huge change in the nature of demand of policing since the force’s last overhaul in 2015, including “a massive increase in technology and the seizure of technology, an increase in child abuse and rising online crime”.

Lisa Winward

She said: “The sort of work that our officers are now doing predominantly has changed since 2015. We have tried within the existing budget to investigate and deliver a high-quality policing service.

“We really need to go back to the core of policing, investigation, arresting by people and being physically present in our communities.”

The meeting heard despite focused recruitment campaigns the force had been unable to recruit PCSOs as people were either joining the service as officers or were seeing “more favourable jobs” elsewhere, so the police budget needed to be spent elsewhere.

The meeting was told the precept increase would also be used for “urgent” service improvements, such as £1.9 million extra to improve 999 emergency call handling times, 101 call handling time, and expand means of the public contacting police.

The report states: “Demand profiling has identified that in comparison to other forces, North Yorkshire Police have a significantly smaller workforce in the control room than other comparable forces.”