Hobbycraft in the Monks Cross Shopping Park has received planning approval for new signage at unit 14 at the shopping centre on Monks Cross Drive, Huntington.

The new venue is between River Island and the Barnardos Superstore, which opened just before Christmas.

A Hobbycraft spokesman told the Press: “We are delighted to confirm that Hobbycraft York is moving to a new location at Monks Cross Shopping Park this Spring. This relocation will allow us to offer an enhanced in-store experience for craft beginners and enthusiasts, and we look forward to confirming details closer to opening day.”

Hobbycraft is presently at Unit 2, at the other side of the Monks Cross Shopping Park.

The long-established retailer at the out-of-town shopping centre was originally founded in 1995 and has grown to more than 100 stores nationally.