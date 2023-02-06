Duncombe Square is the name chosen for a development of 34 new homes off Burton Stone Lane, on the site of what was once Duncombe Barracks.

The second new neighbourhood - 78 new homes on the site of the former Burnholme School - will be called Burnholme Green.

Between them, the two estates will contain 112 new homes.

City of York Council says 60 per cent of the new homes will be affordable.

And all will be built to Passivhaus standards – meaning they will be zero-carbon to operate, use very little energy to keep warm and comfortable, and are highly-sustainable with timber frames.

Duncombe Square's name is intended to remember the site’s former use as a Ministry of Defence training ground, the council says.

The name Burnholme Green, meanwhile, was chosen not only to reflect the former school but also the homes’ sustainability, their new private gardens, shared open space and green ginnels.

The job of clearing and levelling Burnholme Green began last year. The old school playing fields are already in use by the community, and work on the foundations for the 78 new homes starts this month.

The council says residents were asked for their own ideas on what the new Passivhaus estates should look like. Stirling Prize-winning architects Mikhail Riches were then brought in to do the design work.

Cllr Denise Craghill, the executive member for housing on City of York Council, said: “I’m delighted that work on these 112 new Passivhaus homes is well underway and that 60 per cent will be affordable with a mix of shared ownership and social rent.

“The names (of the developments) reflect the vision of our Housing Delivery Programme: pushing the boundaries of traditional house building while addressing climate change, reducing energy bills, optimising space and creating whole sites which support sustainable living, sociability and a sense of community.”

The first Passivhaus homes will be available for sale later this year.

You can find pout more about the council's housing delivery programme at york.gov.uk/housingdeliveryprogramme