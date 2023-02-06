Lewis Joshua Oakland, 26, made to take something out of his pocket as he confronted the woman and a second shop employee in the Co-op store on Hull Road, York, the city’s crown court heard.

He also knocked out two front teeth from the second shop assistant’s mouth as the pair tried to stop him stealing meat.

“It may well be because of what you said they genuinely thought you had a gun,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Oakland. “There was a threat of violence by a weapon, but a weapon was not produced.

“It was a thoroughly terrifying event for the victims.”

He jailed Oakland for four years.

The 26-year-old of Watson Terrace, Holgate, York, pleaded guilty to robbery.

The prosecution accepted his not guilty plea to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm during the offence.

Richard Canning, prosecuting, said the shop employees were having a smoking break in front of the small supermarket at 11.20am on August 11 when Oakland cycled up and went into the store.

The way he behaved made the two staff members suspicious. They followed him inside the store and saw him taking packs of meat from the display and putting them in a carrier bag.

The woman asked if he was going to pay for them.

Oakland replied that he wouldn’t pay and “what are you going to do about that”.

He told her: “I will put a silver pellet in your head, look what I have got” and reached into his left pocket.

Mr Canning said: “The Crown accept the defendant didn’t have a firearm but there was obviously something.”

The woman employee tried to grab Oakland’s bag and he pushed her in the chest. The male employee also became involved and Oakland punched him hard in the mouth, causing him to lose two teeth.

In the scuffle that followed, Oakland was swinging punches and hit the male employee as he tried to protect the woman employee.

Eventually Oakland gathered up meat packs that had fallen out of his bag and made his escape.

He left the male employee with swelling, bruising and cuts on his face and mouth and smashed glasses.

The woman employee suffered swelling to her head.

Robber Lewis Joshua Oakland (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The incident had been caught on CCTV and police recognised Oakland from the footage.

He was arrested when he answered his police bail for another matter at the police station later the same day.

Oakland has 61 previous convictions including two robberies committed when he was under 18.

For Oakland, Glenn Parson said he had had issues with his mental health over the last year that caused him to commit offences.

The “only strong factor” in his life had been his father who had died last year.

But he had a partner and hoped to live a settled, law-abiding life with her when released from prison.