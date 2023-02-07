The owners of Geoff Neal Roofing had applied to extend their base at Sutton Road in Wiggington.

The scheme would have comprised six single storey business incubator units and a two-storey building housing offices, open plan areas for manual skills training and a storage area.

The 1.5 hectare site is in the green belt and is not earmarked for development in York’s draft Local Plan.

A image of the proposed centre of excellence. Picture: Planning documents

Council planning officers recommended turning down the scheme, but Geoff Neal said the development met the ‘very special circumstances’ criteria for building on the green belt and urged councillors to ignore their recommendation.

“The development represents an opportunity for York to provide a centre of regional excellence for training in specialist roofing skills and the growing requirement for renewable energy training,” he said.

It would also have provided training in areas such as solar panelling, retrofitting and battery storage, as well as stove and biomass appliances.

Mr Neal added: “The proposals are a good fit with the industrial and commercial buildings in the area. None of these businesses are agricultural in nature, but established commercial enterprises of an industrial nature.”

Cllr Janet Looker said the green belt boundary around York was drawn too tightly.

“It’s just the sort of economic development that this city needs,” she said. “The training facility may be small, but people often want to have very local training.

“The starter units are equally valid. One of the problems York has is providing space for people who want to get their business up and running.”

Cllr Michael Pavlovic added: “This city is desperate for construction skills. We have an acknowledged massive deficit in skilled people working in those fields – they are going to be all the more important in the coming years.”

Cllr Stephen Fenton said the training element of the scheme was relatively small.

“I don’t dispute that it would be hugely beneficial and certainly better than sending trainees to Manchester, but on the basis of what I’ve seen and heard I couldn’t support the application,” he said.

Cllr Tony Fisher told Mr Neal: “I appreciate the idea you want it on site, but there is industrial land allocated around the area and I believe that is where this should go.”