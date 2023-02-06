The much-needed renovations concern 71 and 73 Low Petergate, whose failings have led to the erection of scaffolding and Low Petergate to be closed to traffic.

The buildings are currently empty but until recently contained a Crew Clothing Company store and a café, as recently reported.

In recent years, the buildings which date back to the early 17th Century, have undergone some repairs, but the Grade 2-listed buildings have since been found to have “significant structural defects to the building’s timber frame.”

Cable Properties and Investments Ltd have submitted a planning application to City of York Council seeking urgent repairs.

Planning documents say the premises contains defective timber between 73 and 75 Low Petergate, plus areas of decay on the first and third floors.

The decay is blamed on the rainwater goods located between 73 and 75 Low Petergate, allowing water to seep into the timber elements between the render and the timber frame, causing timber decay.

A report said: “The damage caused to the original timber frame has resulted in building loads being transmitted through the non-load bearing elements of the front elevation of 73 Low Petergate, instead of the frame.

“Mason Clark Associates (structural engineers) have assessed the structure and deemed this to be unsafe and at risk of collapse. The property requires urgent works to ensure that decayed areas of frame are repaired and the loads appropriately carried to the foundations.”

It continued: “The property has been temporarily made safe by the installation of a large scaffolding (and internal propping) which has resulted in the closure of Low Petergate to traffic.

Thus, the schedule of proposed works “are essential to ensure the safety and integrity of the structure.”

The repairs feature replacing decayed timber, with some work related to earlier repairs made in 2018 that included using steel to strengthen the building. Some concrete would also be used to support part of the roof.

“Modern steel elements” would be needed to “ensure the integrity of the repair,” explained the application.

There would be no changes to the interior layout or material changes to the exterior.

The application concluded the works were “almost entirely concerned with like-for-like repairs”, except when fabric had entirely failed and extra support was needed for the roof.

It added: “They will cause minimal impact to the historic fabric. Removal of historic fabric is likely to be the least possible, and mitigation can be achieved by recording sensitive areas of fabric in advance of works, particularly with regard to the wall paintings discovered in number 73”, which would receive “appropriate physical protection.”