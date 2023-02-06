PUPILS at a York school have been bringing the magical world of Roald Dahl to life.

Students at Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick staged their production of Matilda Jr in the school's Vaudeville Theatre.

With a cast and crew of over 90 members of the school, ranging from Year 7 up to Year 12, wowed audiences last week with well-known songs and scenes from the show.

Based on the West End Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards, and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

It tells the story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

The cast also performed two sell out shows to local primary schools, where students from both year 5 and 6 visited to watch a performance. In addition to this, Year 7 were treated to a matinee performance before official opening night on Wednesday (February 1).

The cast on stage (Image: Joseph Rowntree School)

Assistant head teacher Rachael Clarke, producer of the show, said: "We are very proud of our Vaudeville productions here at The Joseph Rowntree School. A huge number of staff and students are involved in show week, and when we talk about it being a whole school event for the local community, it really is. We welcomed more than 1,000 members of our community to our shows across the week. We are very proud of all of our performers and production team, and the time and effort they give to reach the Vaudeville standard."