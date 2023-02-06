POLICE have issued an appeal after an electric mountain bike was stolen during a garage burglary in Scarborough.

A black Specialized full suspension electric mountain bike was stolen from a garage in the Southlands Grove area of the town.

The burglary took place between 8pm on Wednesday, February 1, and 11.45am Thursday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The electric mountain bike is in excellent condition with a carbon frame and 29 inch wheels.

“The paint has been chipped of from one of the pedals and has after-market handlebars with the brand 'EASTON' located near the stem on the handlebars.

“The bike also has 'FOX 36' written in big bold white letters on the front forks with 'MINION DHF' tyres on the front and rear.”

Now, police are urging people to come forward with any information or possible sightings of this bike, including if they have seen it offered for sale.

The force is also appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the Southlands Grove and surrounding areas, and any CCTV or ring-door bell footage that could assist the investigation.

If you can help, email arron.woods2@northyorkshirepolice.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Arron Woods.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230020088.