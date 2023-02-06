THREE men were seen equipped with weapons in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police say are appealing for witnesses and information about a violent incident on Tuke Avenue in Tang Hall.

It happened at about 5pm on Friday (February 3) and involved three men acting in a violent manner and equipped with weapons.

A police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on police bail while inquiries continue.

"We are appealing for information from any witnesses to the incident and for any private CCTV footage.

"The suspects are believed to have arrived and departed in an Audi A3 car.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Bill Davies.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230020995.