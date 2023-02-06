POLICE in York want to trace the man in this image.

North Yorkshire Police say officers want to talk to the man following the theft of a large number of Lacoste polo shirts that were stolen from Brown's store in York on January 19.

Officers believe he will have information that will help their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email PC1371 Ruth Atkins at Ruth.atkins@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 extension 51371 and quote Ref 12230011135 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.