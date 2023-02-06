With the kitchen being the most energy-consuming room in our homes, we have been taught to switch off unused appliances or only boil what you need in the kettle amid the cost of living crisis, but did you know that some simple cleaning hacks could help to cut your bills too?

Here's some top tips to help York folk keep their appliances clean - and their bills in check.

1. Cleaning Air Fryers Cost: £0.58 - Soap, sponge

The sales of Air Fryers increased by 3000% last year amid the increasing energy bills. While cooking in air fryers saves energy, leaving them uncleaned may result in a longer time to heat up, thus more energy!

It is important to clean your air fryer after every use to keep it energy efficient, high-performing and safe.

If left uncleaned, grime and wasted food can become baked onto the tray, becoming more and more stuck on over time.

Using a soft sponge and some standard household soap, remove the tray from the air fryer (once cooled) and use your finger to gently scrub all available areas.

If your finger is too large, or the mess is a bit too stuck on, use an old toothbrush instead!

But don't scrub too hard or you'll remove the heat-proof coating on the inside of the airfryer tray.

2. Cleaning Kettle Cost: £0.29 - White vinegar

Cleaning suggested that cleaning kettles regularly also helps cut energy bills! However, it is reported that 11% of Brits have never cleaned their kettle.

So, if your kettle is full of limescale, you will need to use more energy to boil the same amount of water!

You should be descaling your kettle every two months or less, especially if you are using hard water from your tap.

Simply fill your kettle with half white vinegar and half water, then boil it. After pouring it out, repeat this step.

You can also soak it overnight and wait for the limescale to come off. If you don’t have white vinegar, you can also use baking soda or even lemon juice instead.

3. Cleaning ovens Cost: £2.00 - Oven cleaner

Cleaning our oven may seem like hard work for many, regarding all burnt waste, grime, or leftover crumbs. However, it is still important to do so. A clean oven will not only keep your kitchen safer but also will distribute heat more effectively, making it more energy efficient!

And if you don’t have an oven cleaner to hand, you can simply try cleaning it with your vacuum when it has cooled down. This will get rid of any leftover charcoaled bits and crumbs before scrubbing the dirt away.

Cleaning the racks in the bath will allow you more space than awkwardly in the sink, however, be sure to use a bathtub hair catcher as otherwise large chunks of grime can clog up your drains.

4. Cleaning fridges Cost: £1.60 - Baking soda

Since fridges and freezers need to stay on 24 hours a day, it’s no surprise that they use the most electricity among all kitchen appliances.

Taking 15 minutes and cleaning your fridge’s coil will make a big difference to energy efficiency because too much dust there would require your fridge to work harder to get to food-safe temperature, without releasing the heat properly.

To do this, remove the panel at the back and use a vacuum to get rid of all the dust.

To clean the interior of your fridge, we recommend simply using baking soda or white vinegar and warm water. Apply a soft cloth to rub the interior and rinse it afterwards.

5. Cleaning kitchen sink Cost: £2.81 soap, cloth, drain unblocker

While many people are turning to dishwashers, the sink is still commonly used for washing hands, vegetables, dishes and more.

Use warm soapy water and a soft microfibre cloth instead of a scouring pad as this will rub off more metal and cause your tap to rust. Gently wash the grime from the tap using the soft cloth, run the tap, and you should notice results within seconds.

To clean drains, put a dishwasher tablet over the top of the plug and run boiling water so it dissolves. This should unblock some of the grime and leave it smelling fresh. If it doesn’t work for your situation, try using a store-bought drain unblocker to get rid of any excess grime.

This data was commissioned by End of Tenancy London