An empty office development in York could become 31 flats.

Gateway Venture has applied to change the use of the three-storey Gateway 2 Building in Holgate Park Drive.

The applicant believes it can make the changes as a General Permitted Development, but is asking the planning authority to determine the matter, all the same.

The application said: “The unit is currently in use as office space, however the unit is vacant. It is proposed to change the use of 1500m2 of floor space within the building to form 31 residential apartments. This would leave 161m2 of the unit as office space which will remain unaffected by the development. The office space to be retained benefits from an independent access.”

Planning documents said the scheme would deliver acceptable impacts, including noise, was not in a conservation area, was not heavy industry, or a fire risk, or result in the loss of health services.

“On the basis of the above assessment, we are of the view that the proposed development complies with the requirements of the regulations and that prior approval is not required for the development. If it is the view of the local planning authority that prior approval is required, we request that it be issued/approved.”