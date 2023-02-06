POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a crash between a van and cyclist in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened on Musham Bank Road, Scarborough, at around 8.30am on Wednesday, February 1, and involved a cyclist, a man aged in his early 40s, and a red Vauxhall Vivaro van, driven by a man aged in his late 20s.

Both were heading towards Eastfield after passing the roundabout.

As a result of the crash, the cyclist sustained a chest injury and was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital where he was discharged following treatment.

The driver of the van is assisting police enquiries.

Now, officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or motorists with dash-cam footage, to come forward to help the investigation.

Those who can help are asked to email Levi.Cox@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Levi Cox.

When passing information, quote reference number 12230019219.