Plans for a new temporary hospital car park in York can now be viewed online and commented upon.

City of York Council has now published the application for the car park, which the York Teaching Hospital Facilities Management Ltd submitted before Christmas.

The application says the trust seek an extension of plans for a temporary staff car park that was approved in 2018 on the site of the now demolished Bootham Park Court Residences.

The trust now wishes to increase overall parking provision from 63 spaces to 120 (an increase of 57 spaces). The overall area would increase by 1246m2 from 1520m2 to 2766m2. The car park would operate for three years.

The site is currently a green space that was back filled.

As the Press reported in December, the trust has faced ‘significant issues’ with traffic in the area following the loss of 180 car parking spaces due to construction work on extending the Emergency and ICU departments, which increases congestion on nearby Wiggington Road.

The trust also intends to increase the capacity of a temporary gravel car park by 80 spaces to prevent staff from having to use the hospital’s multi-storey car park. It is also looking at subsidised bus travel and more secure cycle storage on site.