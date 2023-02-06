Ambulance services in York are largely unaffected today, despite what has been described as the 'biggest walk out' in the history of the NHS.

Today is the first time that ambulance workers and nurses have walked out on the same day. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has repeated its call to members of the public to 'use the ambulance service wisely'.

But while there are picket lines outside Yorkshire ambulance stations in Harrogate, Scarborough, Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford and Goole amongst others, there are none in York.

That's because the paramedics on strike today are members of the GMB union. Most York paramedics belong to Unison.

York paramedic Ed Wood, a Unison rep, confirmed that his members were working as usual today.

But he stressed that there had been no breakthrough in pay talks - and that Unison paramedics would be back on the picket line outside York Ambulance Station on Friday 'unless something changes by then'.

York paramedics last went on strike on January 23. Speaking from a picket line outside York ambulance station then, Mr Wood and his Unison colleague Rob Powell told the Press that they feared for the future of the NHS following years of underfunding and privatisation by the back door.

"We don’t want to go on strike. We just feel we have been backed into a corner over the last 12 years,” Mr wood said then.

“We’re losing staff monthly, and that’s one of the biggest problems as to why there are such long queues at the hospital. We just feel that the government hasn’t listened.”

Even though York is mostly unaffected by today's ambulance strike, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that there were strikes across the county by paramedics who belong to the GMB. GMB members make up about 1,350 of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service's 7,000 workforce.

Ambulance service bosses in Yorkshire stressed today that there would be 'minimal disruption' to the non-emergency Patient Transport Service (PTS).

And it said it had negotiated with the GMB so that paramedics in strike-affected areas would still respond to calls where someone is in a 'life-threatening condition'.

But Nick Smith, the Yorkshire Ambulance sService's executive director of operations, said: "Once again, we are asking the public to use our services wisely, but particularly our emergency ambulance service.

"We will be here for those who really need us, but you should only call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition as we prioritise our responses."

The NHS is expecting upheaval across England today as nurses from the RCN stage walk-outs alongside GMB and Unite paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ambulance trusts.

It is the first time ambulance workers and nurses have walked out on the same day.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said strikes will continue for 'as long as it takes', while Unite warned of a 'constant cycle' of industrial action.

Union leaders implored the Government to act to prevent further strike action but ministers have insisted they cannot afford 'inflation-busting pay rises'.