Nurses took to a picket line outside York Hospital today as the NHS faced the biggest walk out in the service’s history.

Hospitals were facing a “hugely disrupted day” today (Monday, February 6) after tens of thousands of workers nationally began industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said strikes will continue for “as long as it takes”, while Unite warned of a “constant cycle” of industrial action.

Union leaders implored the Government to act to prevent further strike action but ministers have insisted they cannot afford “inflation-busting pay rises”.

Jeannette Judd, a fracture clinic nurse and RCN member was on the picket line at York Hospital.

The picket line at York Hospital

She said: "I'm here today to make a stand.

"The government needs to enter into some negotiations. There are no nurses who want to be standing here today. We want to be looking after our patients.

"We want the government to sit down and negotiate in order that if the profession is better paid it might attract more people and have safe staffing levels within all trusts.

"We are getting huge support - lots of horn honking and waving. The support from the general public is phenomenal."

The NHS was expecting upheaval across England as nurses from the RCN stage walk-outs alongside GMB and Unite paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ambulance trusts.

It is the first time ambulance workers and nurses have walked out on the same day.

Nurses will strike again on Tuesday, ambulance workers again on Friday and physiotherapists on Thursday.

The picket line at York Hospital with York Central MP Rachael Maskell, left

York Central MP Rachael Maskell, who joined striking nurses on the picket line outside York Hospital today, said: "It's time for the government to get round the table and negotiate.

"We can see that nurses are struggling and nurses are leaving and they need to be paid.

"We've heard today that employers and staff want a settlement - it's just the government turning their back."

NHS leaders described the “most disruptive week of strikes to date” – but urged people to seek urgent and emergency care if they need it and attend appointments as planned unless they have been contacted in advance.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, told Sky News: “I think it’s going to be a hugely disrupted day across the NHS. It’s going to be incredibly challenging.

“With both nurses and ambulance staff out on strike today, and nurses again tomorrow – and we’ve got physiotherapist later in the week and some ambulance staff again on Friday – we’re planning for an incredibly disrupted week.”

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen told the PA news agency: “Everyone can see the resilience of our nursing staff, these brilliant people that are standing on the picket lines today, losing another day’s pay. They are saying patients have had enough, they have had enough.

“They’re not willing to continue to see their NHS managing every day within a crisis.

“They’re trying to bring their NHS back from the brink and they will continue to do this for as long as this Government takes to listen to them.”

Mental health minister Maria Caulfield suggested it would cost “billions of pounds” to reopen this year’s pay settlement for nurses in England because the Government would have to do the same for other public sector workers.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the “door is firmly open” to further talks with health unions regarding next year’s pay process.

Asked if there is a “possibility” negotiations could include looking at 2022/23 pay, she said: “The Secretary of State and the Prime Minister have been clear that that would be extremely difficult to do because it wouldn’t just be for nurses; you would have teachers saying, ‘Could we open this year’s pay settlement?’. You’ve got ambulance drivers, rail workers…

“There is a range of public sector workers who would also want the same request. Across the board, you’re talking about billions of pounds to pay for that and we want to put that into frontline services, as we are doing now.”