A YOUTH has written a letter of apology following a series of “knock a door run” issues in a Ryedale village.

North Yorkshire Police say its Neighbourhood Policing Team have identified a youth responsible for causing “considerable alarm and distress” to a family in Nawton.

A force spokesperson added: “The youth has been given strong words of advice regarding their behaviour and has subsequently written a letter of apology which has been delivered by our team to the household concerned.

“The family were very relieved to receive this letter and there have been no further nuisance reports from them.

“The family of the youth concerned have been very supportive in this matter and that is also much appreciated.”