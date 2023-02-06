A MAJOR road through a North Yorkshire village has now reopened after a crash.

The A63 Main Street in Monk Fryston was blocked both ways with queueing traffic for some time due to accident from Austfield Lane to Water Lane.

READ MORE: Car seized in popular York suburb

It's not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after fire in North Yorkshire

Drivers were being asked to avoid the scene, but traffic has now returned to normal.