A MAJOR road through a North Yorkshire village is closed after a crash.
The A63 Main Street in Monk Fryston is currently blocked both ways with queueing traffic due to accident from Austfield Lane to Water Lane.
It's not yet known whether anyone has been injured.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.
