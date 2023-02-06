AN investigation is underway today into the cause of a fire at commercial premises in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 6.33pm to East Ayton, Scarborough after reports of a fire.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Scarborough, Filey, Pickering, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington (Humberside Fire Service) attended a fire in a commercial premises – five appliances and an aerial ladder in total.
"Hose reels and main jets were used to extinguish the fire.
"Crews will be revisiting this incident today (Monday) during daylight.
"Fire investigation will also take place in daylight."
